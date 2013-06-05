CAPE TOWN, June 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit's prospects of making a test debut for South Africa at the weekend have been dashed by injury, the South African Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Sharks lock has been one of the revelations of the Super Rugby season and was expected to have a chance of earning a first cap when the Springboks take on Italy in Durban on Saturday.

However, a sternum injury that requires surgery has forced him out of the squad for three internationals this month.

"Pieter-Steph is only 20 and the decision was taken, in consultation with his union and in the interest of his long-term playing career, to withdraw him from the squad," said Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts.

"This injury should be optimally managed and the specialists we consulted are of the opinion he requires surgery, which will put him out of action for approximately three months."

Du Toit, whose grandfather was a Springbok, is replaced by Sharks team mate Franco van der Merwe in the squad. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)