CAPE TOWN, June 4 South Africa have called up uncapped centre Robert Ebersohn as cover for Jean de Villers with the Springboks skipper battling to get fit for Saturday's test against Italy, the team announced on Tuesday

The 24-year-old Cheetahs back will also act as cover for JJ Engelbrecht, who has bruising to his thigh, while De Villiers is suffering from a mild hamstring strain.

The Springboks have already ruled Juan de Jongh out of the weekend test in Durban because of a finger injury.

"As Ebersohn's inclusion is precautionary, he will only remain with the squad as long as any of the other midfielders remain injured," a Springbok statement said.

South Africa will play three tests this month. They also play Scotland in Nelspruit on June 15 and one of Italy, Samoa or Scotland on June 22 in Pretoria. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)