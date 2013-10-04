JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 South Africa centre JJ Englebrecht came through training unscathed on Friday and will start in the Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Engelbrecht had been suffering with a contusion to his quad muscle picked up in last weekend's 28-8 victory over Australia in Cape Town and had been unsure of selection.

The 24-year-old came through full training sessions on Wednesday and Friday and was given the all-clear by the medical team to make his 10th appearance for the Springboks.

As a result, Jan Serfontein will be on the bench with Juan de Jongh dropping out of the match-day 23.

Team: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Willie le Roux, 13-JJ Engelbrecht, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Fourie du Preez; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5- Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Franco van der Merwe, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein.