PRETORIA, South Africa, April 15 Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus, the former Springbok loose forward, was named as South Africa's general manager of high performance teams by the South African Rugby Union (SARU) on Sunday.

Erasmus, who played in 36 tests for his country, will be involved in all South Africa's national teams.

"He will be tasked to create a blueprint for South African rugby that can be implemented from junior to senior level, for our men's, women's and sevens' teams," SARU chief executive Jurie Rous said in a statement.

Erasmus, 39, a coach at Currie Cup and Super Rugby level, was the Springboks' technical analyst during the 2011 World Cup.

South Africa will be in action for the first time this season when they host England in three-test series in June. (Editing by Dave Thompson)