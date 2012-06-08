Rugby-France lose injured flanker Chouly for Ireland trip
PARIS, Feb 20 France will be without flanker Damien Chouly away to Ireland in the Six Nations after he sustained an ankle injury during training on Monday, the French federation said.
June 8 Factbox on this month's three-test series between South Africa and England.
- -
SOUTH AFRICA
Coach: Heyneke Meyer
Captain: Jean de Villiers
IRB Ranking: third
Recent form: knocked out of World Cup quarter-final.
- -
Squad
Forwards: Pierre Spies, Ryan Kankowski, Willem Alberts, Jacques Potgieter, Marcell Coetzee, Keegan Daniel, Juandre Kruger, Franco van der Merwe, Flip van der Merwe, Eben Etzebeth, Jannie du Plessis, Werner Kruger, Bismarck du Plessis, Adriaan Strauss, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Tendai Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen.
Backs: Zane Kirchner, Pat Lambie, Bjorn Basson, Bryan Habana, Lwazi Mvovo, JP Pietersen, Jean de Villiers, JJ Engelbrecht, Frans Steyn, Wynand Olivier, Morne Steyn, Elton Jantjies, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar, Jano Vermaak.
Notable absentees: Schalk Burger (knee), Juan Smith (Achilles), Andries Bekker (back).
- -
ENGLAND
Coach - Stuart Lancaster
Captain: Chris Robshaw
IRB Ranking: fourth
Recent form: Finished second in the Six Nations.
- -
Squad
Forwards: Mouritz Botha, Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero , Paul Doran Jones, Phil Dowson, Carl Fearns, Joe Gray, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Tom Johnson, Jamie Gibson, Graham Kitchener, Joe Marler, Lee Mears, Ben Morgan, Matt Mullan, Tom Palmer, Geoff Parling, Chris Robshaw (captain), George Robson, Matt Stevens, Thomas Waldrom, Tom Youngs.
Backs: Anthony Allen, Chris Ashton, Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Lee Dickson, Owen Farrell, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Alex Goode, Charlie Hodgson, Jonathan Joseph, George Lowe, Ugo Monye, David Strettle, Manu Tuilagi, Jordan Turner-Hall, Christian Wade, Ben Youngs.
Notable absentees: Tom Croft (neck), Courtney Lawes (shin), Matt Stevens (shoulder)
- -
FIXTURES (all 1700 local time)
First test June 9 Durban
Second test June 16 Johannesburg
Third test June 23 Port Elizabeth
England also play tour matches against the SA Barbarians South in Kimberley on June 13 and the SA Barbarians North on June 19 in Potchefstroom.
- -
HISTORY
Meetings (since 1908): 32
South Africa wins: 19
England wins: 12
Draws: 1
Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue)
2003 England 25-6 Perth*
2004 England 32-16 Twickenham
2006 England 23-21 Twickenham
2006 South Africa 25-14 Twickenham
2007 South Africa 58-10 Bloemfontein
2007 South Africa 55-22 Pretoria
2007 South Africa 36-0 Paris*
2007 South Africa 15-6 Paris*
2008 South Africa 42-6 Twickenham
2010 South Africa 21-11 Twickenham
*World Cup match (Compiled by Jason Humphries; Editing By Alison Wildey)
