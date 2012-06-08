June 8 Factbox on this month's three-test series between South Africa and England.

SOUTH AFRICA

Coach: Heyneke Meyer

Captain: Jean de Villiers

IRB Ranking: third

Recent form: knocked out of World Cup quarter-final.

Squad

Forwards: Pierre Spies, Ryan Kankowski, Willem Alberts, Jacques Potgieter, Marcell Coetzee, Keegan Daniel, Juandre Kruger, Franco van der Merwe, Flip van der Merwe, Eben Etzebeth, Jannie du Plessis, Werner Kruger, Bismarck du Plessis, Adriaan Strauss, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Tendai Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen.

Backs: Zane Kirchner, Pat Lambie, Bjorn Basson, Bryan Habana, Lwazi Mvovo, JP Pietersen, Jean de Villiers, JJ Engelbrecht, Frans Steyn, Wynand Olivier, Morne Steyn, Elton Jantjies, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar, Jano Vermaak.

Notable absentees: Schalk Burger (knee), Juan Smith (Achilles), Andries Bekker (back).

ENGLAND

Coach - Stuart Lancaster

Captain: Chris Robshaw

IRB Ranking: fourth

Recent form: Finished second in the Six Nations.

Squad

Forwards: Mouritz Botha, Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero , Paul Doran Jones, Phil Dowson, Carl Fearns, Joe Gray, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Tom Johnson, Jamie Gibson, Graham Kitchener, Joe Marler, Lee Mears, Ben Morgan, Matt Mullan, Tom Palmer, Geoff Parling, Chris Robshaw (captain), George Robson, Matt Stevens, Thomas Waldrom, Tom Youngs.

Backs: Anthony Allen, Chris Ashton, Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Lee Dickson, Owen Farrell, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Alex Goode, Charlie Hodgson, Jonathan Joseph, George Lowe, Ugo Monye, David Strettle, Manu Tuilagi, Jordan Turner-Hall, Christian Wade, Ben Youngs.

Notable absentees: Tom Croft (neck), Courtney Lawes (shin), Matt Stevens (shoulder)

FIXTURES (all 1700 local time)

First test June 9 Durban

Second test June 16 Johannesburg

Third test June 23 Port Elizabeth

England also play tour matches against the SA Barbarians South in Kimberley on June 13 and the SA Barbarians North on June 19 in Potchefstroom.

HISTORY

Meetings (since 1908): 32

South Africa wins: 19

England wins: 12

Draws: 1

Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue)

2003 England 25-6 Perth*

2004 England 32-16 Twickenham

2006 England 23-21 Twickenham

2006 South Africa 25-14 Twickenham

2007 South Africa 58-10 Bloemfontein

2007 South Africa 55-22 Pretoria

2007 South Africa 36-0 Paris*

2007 South Africa 15-6 Paris*

2008 South Africa 42-6 Twickenham

2010 South Africa 21-11 Twickenham

*World Cup match