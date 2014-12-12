CAPE TOWN Dec 12 South Africa have again chosen the intimidating atmosphere of Ellis Park as the venue for their marquee home test of 2015 against New Zealand, it was announced on Friday.

The Springboks won a cliff-hanger against the All Blacks 27-25 at the venue in the final game of this year's Rugby Championship and will take Steve Hansen's side to altitude again on July 25 in the Boks' first home test of the season.

It will be the third year in a row the home tie with New Zealand has been played at the stadium, where the Boks beat New Zealand to win the 1995 World Cup, but South African Rugby Union chief Jurie Roux said in a press release on Friday the fixture would be rotated around the country from 2016 onwards.

Two weeks later coach Heyneke Meyer's side will play the final game of a curtailed Rugby Championship against Argentina at King's Park in Durban.

The Boks opening game of the competition is against Australia in Brisbane on July 18 and they will also travel to Argentina for a one-off test after the Rugby Championship, but a venue has yet to be confirmed for that Aug. 15 clash.

SARU also announced a practice match against a World XV in Cape Town on either Aug. 22 or 29, the final fixture before their World Cup opener against Japan in Brighton on Sept. 19.

Springbok fixtures in 2015:

July 18 v Australia - Brisbane (Rugby Championship)

July 25 v New Zealand - Johannesburg (Rugby Championship)

Aug. 8 v Argentina - Durban (Rugby Championship)

Aug. 15 v Argentina - Away venue TBC (Test)

Aug. 22 or 29 v World XV - Cape Town (Friendly)

Sept. 19 v Japan - Brighton (World Cup)

Sept. 26 v Samoa - Birmingham (World Cup)

Oct. 3 v Scotland - Newcastle (World Cup)

Oct. 7 v USA - London (World Cup) (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)