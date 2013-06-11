CAPE TOWN, June 11 (Reuters)- South Africa scrumhalf Francois Hougaard and loose-forward Francois Louw will miss Saturday's test against Scotland in Nelspruit, the South African Rugby Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hougaard aggravated an old knee injury in training on Monday and has been replaced in the squad by Stormers scrumhalf Louis Schreuder, while Louw has reluctantly accepted leave to prepare for his wedding on Sunday.

Flank Louw had been keen to play the Scotland test but coach Heyneke Meyer wanted him to focus on his nuptials instead.

News of Hougaard's absence comes a day after Cheetahs number nine Piet van Zyl was drafted into the squad to replace the injured Jano Vermaak, testing the Springboks' depth in the half-back position. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Sonia Oxley)