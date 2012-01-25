B y Ken Borland

JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 Blue Bulls executive in charge of rugby Heyneke Meyer is set to be offered the job of South Africa coach, the Bulls said on Wednesday.

The Bulls said, however, that they were not happy to release Meyer from his four-year contract with them.

"It is the board's position that it would not be in the Blue Bulls' interest to release Meyer after many resources and commitments have been made to enable him to fulfil his mandate," the Bulls said in a statement.

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) said discussions had been held with Meyer but that no decision has yet been made.

"The Executive Council (Exco) of SARU will be provided with a report back on those discussions at their meeting in Cape Town on Thursday. The Exco is constitutionally responsible for the appointment of the Springbok coach. Their recommendation has to be ratified by a special general meeting of SARU," SARU said in the statement.

The new Springbok coach, succeeding Peter de Villiers, will be announced on Friday after the special general meeting.

The 44-year-old Meyer coached the Leicester Tigers in 2008 before returning to the Bulls in a director of rugby type position. He previously coached the Bulls to four Currie Cup titles and their maiden Super 14 crown between 2002 and 2007.

