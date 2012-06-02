By Ken Borland
| PRETORIA, South Africa, June 2
PRETORIA, South Africa, June 2 South Africa
coach Heyneke Meyer failed to pick a captain and dropped
openside flanker Heinrich Brussow on Saturday when he named a
squad blending youth with experience to face England in a
three-test series.
Meyer is faced with a leadership vacuum after former captain
John Smit left to play in England while former vice captain
Victor Matfield retired from all rugby after last year's World
Cup.
Stormers captain Schalk Burger, who appears to be the most
likely choice for the Springboks captaincy, has been battling a
knee injury and had already been ruled out of the series.
Local media had reported that former scrumhalf Fourie du
Preez, who has been playing in Japan, and Matfield could have
been tempted out of retirement as a stop-gap captaincy measure
for the series that begins on June 9 in Durban.
However Meyer said on Saturday that having spoken to du
Preez, the scrumhalf had said he was not up to the rigors of
international rugby.
"I have a lot of respect for Fourie but he knows my motto is
team first. I had a few meetings with him and he said he wasn't
100 percent sure he's at his best, having not played for
two-and-a-half months," the coach told a news conference.
"It was a hard decision to leave him out but it shows the
character of the man that he told me to go with the youngsters
if I felt he was a 50-50 selection. I will now chat to the
senior players before naming my captain."
Meyer also dropped Brussow, who is widely considered one of
the best openside flankers in the world, because changes to the
rule interpretations are resulting in more penalties at the
breakdown against his type of player.
"That was a tough call because Heinrich is still up with the
best opensides in the game, but the game has changed. They're
being penalised more and hookers are stealing more ball now.
"If the laws change, which they will, then he'll definitely
be in the mix. But at the moment it's up to him to adapt to the
laws."
Meyer named nine uncapped players in the squad, while 15 of
last year's World Cup squad were included, as he faces an
England team rebuilding ahead of the 2015 World Cup.
"I wanted to start the season with an experienced squad to
face England, who are a good, tough side, but injuries have made
this difficult," Meyer said.
"This is a team that can play winning test rugby - brutal
defence, big forwards running at each other, tactical kicking
and direct rugby.
"This team can play to our typical South African strengths
and the side that plays best to their pattern is normally the
one that wins."
South Africa squad:
Backs - Zane Kirchner, Pat Lambie, Bjorn Basson, Bryan
Habana, Lwazi Mvovo, JP Pietersen, Jean de Villiers, JJ
Engelbrecht*, Frans Steyn, Wynand Olivier, Morne Steyn, Elton
Jantjies*, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar, Jano Vermaak*.
Forwards - Pierre Spies, Ryan Kankowski, Willem Alberts,
Jacques Potgieter*, Marcell Coetzee*, Keegan Daniel, Juandre
Kruger*, Franco van der Merwe*, Flip van der Merwe, Eben
Etzebeth*, Jannie du Plessis, Werner Kruger, Bismarck du
Plessis, Adriaan Strauss, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Tendai Mtawarira,
Coenie Oosthuizen*.
*denotes uncapped player
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)