PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 20 South
Africa will hand loose forward Jacques Potgieter his debut as
coach Heyneke Meyer made three changes to his starting side
named on Wednesday to face England in the third and final test.
The Springboks hold an unassailable 2-0 series lead ahead of
the match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday but have been forced to
bring in fullback Gio Aplon, inside centre Wynand Olivier, who
is promoted from the bench, and Potgieter.
Making way for the trio are fullback Patrick Lambie (ankle),
and flanker Willem Alberts (knee), who were both injured in the
second test, while centre Frans Steyn will skip the contest
because it clashes with his wedding.
Meyer also made two changes to his replacements with number
eight Ryan Kankowski coming in for Keegan Daniel and flyhalf
Elton Jantjies, who has yet to earn a test cap, taking Olivier's
place on the bench.
Jean de Villiers, who had originally been named South Africa
captain for just the England series, has had the appointment
extended for the rest of the year.
"Jean has been unbelievable as captain and has matched my
expectations," Meyer told a news conference in Port Elizabeth.
"We want to plan for the rest of the year. It is always
important to have a special leader to gel the team and there is
a lot of respect for him from the players.
"It was very easy to make him captain. I have worked with a
lot of good captains and he is right up there," Meyer added.
De Villiers said that being appointed captain for the rest
of the year would hopefully benefit him and the team.
"It's nice to have that sort of stability. It will give me
more time to prepare and work a bit more with management," De
Villiers added.
"It's a job that you can't do on your own and the support I
have received from the senior players has been unbelievable,"
South Africa have lost two fullbacks in as many weeks
through injury with Zane Kirchner being ruled out after the
first test but Meyer said that he was excited what the
fleet-footed Aplon would bring to the team.
"I've always rated Gio. He brings something different. When
we started I wanted a conservative fullback but I picked Gio for
his strengths," the coach said of a player capped 16 times by
South Africa.
"He can do something magic from the back. He runs great
lines, has unbelievable feet and brings an X-factor.
"He has looked good in training and there is no pecking
order and if he shows and proves that he is the best fullback,
then there is no reason why he can't play going forward."
Meyer said that the uncapped Potgieter was a big
ball-carrying blind-side flanker who could give the team
momentum on attack but could also stop the opposition.
Team: 15-Gio Aplon, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jean de Villiers
(captain), 12-Wynand Olivier, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn,
9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Jacques Potgieter,
6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie
du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Werner Kruger, 18-Flip
van der Merwe, 19-Ryan Kankowski, 20-Ruan Pienaar, 21-Elton
Jantjies, 22-Bjorn Basson
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John
O'Brien)