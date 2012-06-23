PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 23 England avoided a series whitewash when they battled to a 14-14 draw with South Africa in the third and final test on Saturday.

The visitors ended a nine-match losing streak against the Springboks as they secured only the second draw between the two teams.

Scrumhalf Danny Care notched the only try for England while flyhalf Toby Flood kicked one penalty and his replacement Owen Farrell booted two more.

The hosts responded with a try from wing JP Pietersen and three penalties from Morne Steyn but the flyhalf did not enjoy his best day with the boot as he missed two penalties and one conversion attempt.

South Africa took a 14-11 lead in the 62nd minute when Pietersen touched down before Farrell kicked a penalty with eight minutes left.

