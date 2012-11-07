Nov 7 South Africa have named 22-year-old Pat Lambie at flyhalf for Saturday's test against Ireland in Dublin.

Lambie replaces the injured Johan Goosen in one of three enforced changes from the team that faced New Zealand last month.

"I'm excited to see what Pat can bring to the team," coach Heyneke Meyer said on the South African Rugby Union's website (www.sarugby.net) on Wednesday.

"He played very well in the last few weeks of the Currie Cup and hopefully he can bring that momentum with him on Saturday."

JP Pietersen returns on the wing in place of Bryan Habana and Juandre Kruger will play at lock instead of Andries Bekker who like Habana misses the tour due to injury.

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits was named on the replacements bench, his first international call-up since 2008.

South Africa team - 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaco Taute, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Ruan Pienaar; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements - 16-Schalk Brits, 17-CJ van der Linde, 18-Pat Cilliers, 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Morne Steyn, 22-Juan de Jongh, 23-Lwazi Mvovo (Writing by Ed Osmond; editing by Tony Jimenez)