CAPE TOWN, June 5 South Africa have named uncapped Cheetahs speedster Willie le Roux at fullback for their test against Italy in Durban on Saturday, one of two new faces in the starting line-up.

Le Roux is rewarded for an excellent Super Rugby campaign for the unfashionable franchise and was chosen at number 15 ahead of the Sharks' Pat Lambie, who is on the bench.

Le Roux does have experience in the fullback position, but has spent this season on the wing for the Cheetahs.

"Willie can bring that X-factor which we sometimes need, but there is a fine line between that and making mistakes from which you concede tries," said South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer.

"I also think he can play fullback. He's been playing well the whole year and the ball is now in his court to show he can make the step up. We want to improve our back play and score more tries."

Bulls scrumhalf Jano Vermaak is the other new cap in the team having been chosen in favour of Derick Hougaard and Ruan Pienaar. JJ Engelbrecht will start his first test for South Africa at outside centre after one previous appearance off the bench.

There are also a trio of uncapped players on the bench in Trevor Nyakane (prop), Arno Botha (loose forward) and Jan Serfontein (centre), who was part of the under-20 team that won the Junior world championship last year.

The experienced Bryan Habana (wing), Pierre Spies (number eight) and Tendai Mtawarira (prop), who missed the Springboks' northern hemisphere tour last November because of injury and health issues, are back in the starting team.

Promising lock Pieter-Steph du Toit's hopes of making his test debut were dashed by a sternum injury that requires surgery and has forced him out of the squad for three internationals this month.

Ten players who played in the Springboks' last test of 2012, a 16-15 win over England at Twickenham, have been included in the match day 23.

"This was not an easy team to select as I've been very impressed with the attitude shown by the players in training this week," Meyer said on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy that we've managed to retain the core of the team from last year for the sake of continuity, but it's also great to see a bunch of new players emerge from Super Rugby.

"Up front we've managed to keep six of the eight who started against England and at the back there are a number of very exciting players who have earned their places in the team. I'm very excited to see what this new-look backline can do."

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-JJ Engelbrecht, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bjorn Basson, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Jano Vermaak, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Arno Botha, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein.