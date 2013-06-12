NELSPRUIT, South Africa, June 12 South Africa stuck with a winning outfit for Saturday's rugby test against Scotland, making just two enforced changes to the side that beat Italy last weekend.

They also named hooker Bismarck du Plessis on the bench, completing his rehabilitation after almost a year out with injury, and he is likely to get a run out in Nelspruit.

Ruan Pienaar will play at scrum half in place of Jano Vermaak who tore a hamstring on his debut in the 44-10 win over Italy in Durban last Saturday.

Francois Louw, given time to prepare for his wedding on Sunday, is replaced at flank by Marcell Coetzee, opening up space on the bench for the uncapped Piet van Zyl, called into the squad on Monday as scrum-half cover, and loose forward Siya Kolisi.

"It's great to have Bismarck back in the mix but I'm even more excited about the inclusion of Piet and Siya on the bench," said Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer as he announced the team.

"This time last year, Piet and Siya, along with Arno Botha, were part of the group of six young guns who trained with us and now all three are in the test match squad. I'm very happy with the progress they've shown in the last 12 months."

Du Plessis has played just one club game, at the end of last month, since sustaining a serious knee injury in August last year during the Springboks' match against Argentina at Newlands. He had knee surgery, which sidelined him for nine months.

Team:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-JJ Engelbrecht, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bjorn Basson, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Arno Botha, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Flip van der Merwe, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Piet van Zyl, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Windhoek; Editing by Clare Fallon)