CAPE TOWN Oct 19 Western Province will host next week's Currie Cup final against the Sharks after both sides triumphed in their home semi-finals in South Africa's premier domestic competition on Saturday.

Western Province, who have home advantage after finishing top of the pre-playoff standings, beat Golden Lions 33-16 at Newlands.

The Sharks followed up with a 31-22 win over Free State Cheetahs to set up a repeat of last year's final, which West Province won 25-18 away in Durban.

Next Saturday's final is the first in Cape Town for 12 years. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)