CAPE TOWN Oct 30 Uncapped Lourens Adriaanse has been called up by South Africa to replace injured tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis for next month's games in Wales, Scotland and France.

Adriaanse was in the squad for the recent Rugby Championship matches against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand but has yet to win a cap.

"Losing a player with Jannie's experience and ability is a big setback but we're lucky to have someone like Lourens to step in," coach Heyneke Meyer said in a statement.

"He's been part of the squad for almost the entire test season and was one of the unlucky players to miss out on initial selection."

The 30-year-old Du Plessis, who has won 51 caps, was ruled out because of a chronic shoulder injury and a broken hand.

South Africa meet Wales on Nov. 9 before visiting Scotland eight days later and France on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)