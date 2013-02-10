CAPE TOWN Feb 10 Stormers and South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth will miss the start of his team's 2013 Super Rugby campaign after being ruled out of action for six to eight weeks.

Etzebeth limped off in the first half of his team's 57-0 pre-season win over the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday and a subsequent scan revealed that he tore ligaments in his left ankle after landing awkwardly at a line-out.

"It's unfortunate for the team and Eben, but injuries are part and parcel of the game," said Stormers coach Allister Coetzee.

The Stormers have completed their pre-season playing schedule after taking part in warm-up matches against the Cheetahs and Boland on Feb. 2 and 9, respectively.

The 2011 and 2012 South African Conference winners will open their 2013 Super Rugby season against the Bulls in Pretoria on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Tom Pilcher; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)