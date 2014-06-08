CAPE TOWN, June 8 South Africa expect a strong challenge from the touring Wales team in two Tests this month despite a one-sided history of success over the principality.

"Wales will be well prepared," said South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer on Sunday following his side's 47-13 win over a World XV in Cape Town in Saturday's warm-up match.

"They are a quality side with big backs, which will give them good forward ball. They also played together in the Six Nations, while we are just starting out.

"We need a big step up in our work," he added of the First Test on Saturday against the Welsh in Durban and a second encounter in Nelspruit on June 21.

Despite a rusty start to their encounter with the World XV, Meyer said he was pleased with a number of aspects of his team's play and feels they will be much better prepared with another week of training.

"This match was important to us, because we have to play together as a team to become better," he said.

"I believe we are a very dangerous team when we play with quick ball and that was something that I was unhappy about at the break. I had some harsh words for the players about the penalties conceded in the first half.

"In the second half we applied ourselves better at the breakdown and we scored some very good tries. To score six against a side with the quality of this World XV was very pleasing."

Meyer said South Africa had suffered no injuries.

The Springboks have won 25 of 27 Tests against Wales, with one draw and a single defeat in Cardiff in 1999. They beat Wales 24-15 in Cardiff last November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Steve Tongue)