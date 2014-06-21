Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
By Nick Said
NELSPRUIT, South Africa, June 21 A second penalty try for South Africa two minutes from time gave them a 31-30 victory over a desperately unlucky Wales in Nelspruit on Saturday.
The tourists were tantalisingly close to a first victory on South African soil and one well deserved having proved the more physical and clinical side against a rattled home team forced into soft errors.
Wales, who at one stage also played with 13 men, scored three tries through centre Jamie Roberts, wing Alex Cuthbert and hooker Ken Owens. Flyhalf Dan Biggar converted those and added three penalties.
South Africa's points came through the two penalty tries and further scores from wing Cornall Hendricks and Willie le Roux.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn booted four conversions and a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Tony Goodson)
