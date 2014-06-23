CAPE TOWN, June 23 South Africa have called up Sharks pair Lourens Adriaanse and Stephan Lewies for the one-off test against Scotland in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Prop Adriaanse, who played his only test against France in November, replaces Tendai Mtawarira after the loose-head forward sustained a neck injury in last Saturday's 31-30 victory over Wales in Nelspruit.

Uncapped lock Lewies comes in for Flip van der Merwe who injured knee ligaments late in the same game.

"Lourens has been with us before and I'm sure he will slot back in easily," coach Heyneke Meyer said in a news release on Monday.

"Stephan was part of our training squad in Durban at the end of last month. He has been very good in Super Rugby this year and deserves this opportunity."

The Springboks could also be without loose forward Willem Alberts because of concussion.

His progress will be monitored and a final decision on his availability made later in the week.