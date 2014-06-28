PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 28 Marcell Coetzee, Lwazi Mvovo and Lood de Jager scored two tries apiece as South Africa overwhelmed Scotland 55-6 in a one-off test on Saturday.

The win completes a clean sweep of victories against northern hemisphere sides in June following two defeats of Wales.

It is also the second heaviest defeat South Africa have inflicted on the Scots, bettered only by a 68-10 mauling in Edinburgh in 1997.

Willie le Roux and JP Pietersen were the other try scorers while debutant flyhalf Handre Pollard added five conversions and a penalty.

Replacement Marnitz Boshoff, also earning his first cap, added a further two-pointer.

Scotland replied with two first-half penalties from number 10 Duncan Weir. (Reporting by Nick Said)