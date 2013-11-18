Nov 18 Uncapped Blue Bulls tighthead prop Frik Kirsten has been called up by South Africa as a replacement for the injured Frans Malherbe.

Malherbe limped out of the 28-0 victory over Scotland on Sunday with a rib cartilage injury and experienced options Jannie du Plessis and Pat Cilliers are also unavailable for Saturday's test against France at the Stade de France.

"We've been watching Frik quite closely over the last few seasons and he's really done very well," said Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer in a statement on Monday.

"He's played for the South Africa Under-20 team, took part in one of our training camps last year and was the next player on our standby list.

"I feel sorry for Frans as he's performed strongly in his two first tests. He certainly has a great future ahead of him and it was good to see him take the step up to test match rugby."

The Springboks have victories over Wales and Scotland on their European tour so far, but have not beaten France away in 16 years.