Nov 17 Willie le Roux will have a scan on a suspected fractured cheekbone on Monday which could rule him out of the remainder of South Africa's European tour.

The 25-year-old fullback was in sparkling form in the Springboks' 31-28 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday and took a knock to the face as he off-loaded to scrumhalf Cobus Reinach to score a try just after halftime.

Le Roux played on but severe swelling caused him to miss training in Padova on Monday and Springboks' team doctor Craig Roberts told reporters he would have an X-ray which would determine his availability for Saturday's test against Italy, as well as the final match of the tour against Wales.

If it was a fracture, Le Roux would be ruled out for "three to four weeks", said Roberts.

If unavailable, Le Roux's fullback place will be taken by either Pat Lambie, who started at flyhalf against England, or Johan Goosen.

The only other injury concern for South Africa is prop Jannie du Plessis, who not only hyper-extended his knee in a ruck, but also strained a hamstring.

Du Plessis is a serious doubt for the Italy test, with the Springboks having already called up a replacement in uncapped Lions prop Ruan Dreyer. (Writing by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ian Chadband)