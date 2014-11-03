CAPE TOWN Nov 3 Former South Africa and Western Province centre Tinus Linee has died after losing his battle with motor neuron disease (MND) on Monday, his union have confirmed.

Linee, 45, played 112 matches for Western Province between 1992 and 2001 and made his Springbok debut in 1993 at the age of 23, going on to feature in nine tour matches in Australia, Wales, Scotland and Ireland without ever playing a test.

Former Bok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen, now confined to a wheelchair because of incurable MND, tweeted his condolences.

"Sad day for rugby in SA. Just received news of the passing of a rugby legend and MND Warrior Tinus Linee. RIP my friend," he said.

The Western Province Rugby Union also confirmed that Linee, who was diagnosed with MND last year, had died in a statement on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Diana, her two sons and a daughter from his first marriage. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)