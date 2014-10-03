JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Lions Coach Johan Ackermann has agreed a contract extension until 2016, the South African Super Rugby franchise said on Friday.

The former South Africa international lock will coach both the Super Rugby side and the team that competes in the domestic Currie Cup in the second half of the year.

The 44-year-old has been in charge since 2013, leading his team back to the Super Rugby competition via a playoff. This season the Lions finished 12th out of 15 teams with seven wins and nine defeats.

"Johan possesses great coaching ability and he is a man of strong character and perseverance," said Golden Lions Rugby Union chief executive Rudolf Straeuli, the former Springbok coach. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Toby Davis)