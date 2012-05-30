By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 30 Former South Africa and
Italy coach Nick Mallett expects the Springboks to take a
conservative approach to their three-test series against England
next month out of necessity.
The first test for new coach Heyneke Meyer and his team
comes just seven days after two intense Super Rugby derbies
between the top-of-the-conference Stormers and Bulls and the
Sharks against the Lions.
"I pity Heyneke because it's going to be very hard trying to
prepare a team for a test one week after those derbies, while
England will have two weeks' preparation," Mallett told
reporters on Wednesday.
"He has to win all three tests in order to buy himself some
time to develop his philosophy. I believe Heyneke's mantra will
be execution above innovation and it will be a very conservative
team and game plan.
"He'll be happy to win 25-18 with a handful of penalties, a
drop goal and a breakaway try."
Mallett, who was a leading contender to take the England
coaching job after the end of his contract with Italy, said the
visitors should not be underestimated.
"I would not be surprised if England sneak a game. They're a
very strong team, they're bringing an air of confidence out
of the Six Nations, as the tournament developed, so did
they," he said.
"They're scoring tries and they're really well coached.
Stuart Lancaster needed to bring pride back to the country and
the jersey and he did that by picking the youngsters.
"He's given England the ability to counter-attack and they
can hurt the Springboks,"
The first test will be played in Durban on June 9 followed
by tests in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth. England have won
three and lost seven test in the republic.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)