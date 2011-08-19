By Ken Borland
| PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Aug 19 South
Africa must impose their style of play on New Zealand if they
are to beat them in the Tri-Nations before heading to the World
Cup to defend their title, captain Victor Matfield said on
Friday.
Saturday's match in Port Elizabeth is the Springboks' final
game before they take on Wales at the World Cup in New Zealand
on Sept. 11.
"We need to force our strong points on to them, rather than
allowing them to force theirs on us," Matfield told a news
conference.
"We believe in a certain style of play, for instance it will
be nice to make them throw into a lineout once in a while. The
last time we played them, I think there were just three lineouts
in the whole game because they kept taking quick throws.
"The All Blacks like to play a high-tempo game and they are
always very dangerous when the game gets a bit loose. It's still
the ultimate test for the Springboks, because New Zealand are
almost always the best in the world, the team you measure
yourself against."
The lock was among a lengthy list of Springboks who missed
the opening two matches of the Tri-Nations because they were
involved in a "rehabilitation camp".
Matfield and the rest of the frontline players returned to
action last week as the South Africans gave a much-improved
performance before going down 14-9 to Australia in Durban.
START WINNING
"There can't be excuses any more about rustiness, we need to
be hard on ourselves," Matfield said.
"Personally, I felt very good last week, the break was good
because it allowed me to do some running, rather than physical
contact. The body actually feels better now than it would
normally after the Super Rugby competition."
Even if the Springboks win on Saturday, they will still
finish at the bottom of the Tri-Nations table, with New Zealand
and Australia both having won two matches already.
Stand-in skipper Matfield -- regular captain John Smit is
starting on the bench -- said it was vital his team completed
their Tri-Nations campaign on a successful note before heading
to the World Cup.
"It will be very difficult getting on the plane without a
win. We need to start winning, getting confidence and momentum,"
he said.
"History is very important, but we need to focus on what is
ahead. We need to go the distance on Saturday and get our
confidence and the belief of the public back.
"Even though the Tri-Nations is gone for us, every test is
important, it doesn't matter whether you're playing for a cup or
not. You have to take a step up, put in a special effort,
otherwise you're not worthy of the jersey. After the haka, it
should be a fantastic game."
(Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story
email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)