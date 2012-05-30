By Ken Borland
| PRETORIA, South Africa
New national coach Heyneke Meyer seriously considered
bringing lock Matfield out of retirement to lead the Springboks,
but an International Rugby Board ruling that retired players can
not play test rugby within six months of making their comeback
scuppered that idea.
Scrumhalf du Preez, who is playing in Japan for Suntory
Goliath, has been tipped by the South African media as the next
Springbok captain, although it has been reported that
contractual obligations to his club could rule him out of the
first test.
"Fourie would be a great choice as captain, I think he would
do very well. It's important that the captain knows exactly
how Heyneke wants to play, he will be his voice on the field.
"Plus he's a fantastic player and everyone has huge respect
for him," Matfield told Reuters on Wednesday.
Du Preez, who possesses one of the most accurate tactical
kicking boots in world rugby, was an integral part of the Blue
Bulls teams who won four Currie Cups and a Super Rugby title
under Meyer's coaching between 2000 and 2007. He would fit
seamlessly into the structure-based game plan the new Springbok
coach is known to favour.
"In terms of tactics, there's nobody better than Fourie and
he is a guy who Heyneke will trust. The kicking game is still
very important in international rugby, but Fourie also gives
flow to the game," Matfield said.
"Everyone talks about his kicking, but people forget that he
is also brilliant with the way he puts other players into space.
Guys like Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf) and Morne Steyn
(flyhalf) can still learn a lot from him," Matfield said.
Du Preez was acknowledged as the architect of South Africa's
march to their 2007 World Cup triumph, adding pace from the
base of the scrums and rucks and brilliant reading of the game
to his superb kicking skills.
There has been speculation that the 30-year-old would lack
the sharpness required for international rugby after spending
the last season playing in the less intense Japanese league.
"I haven't seen him play over there, but we've done a bit of
training together. Talking to him, he's very confident, he's
been playing very well and he said it's the best he's felt for
a long time, he doesn't have any niggling injuries. I definitely
think he'll be able to make the step up to test rugby,"
Matfield said.
Speaking of his own potential comeback, Matfield said: "The
hope of playing again was exciting and it was a serious
possibility. But it's never 100 percent possible, we tried to
get things in place but it just wasn't allowed."
The Springbok squad will be announced on Saturday.
