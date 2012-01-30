By Ken Borland
PRETORIA Jan 30 New South Africa coach
Heyneke Meyer will make finding common ground with Super Rugby
franchises and northern hemisphere
clubs over conditioning of their Springbok players his priority,
he said on Monday.
Meyer was appointed on Friday as successor to Peter de
Villiers and is tasked with rebuilding a team that has lost
stalwarts in captain John Smit and vice-captain Victor Matfield,
while the international futures of players such as Fourie du
Preez, Jaque Fourie, Danie Rossouw, Gurthro Steenkamp and
Francois Steyn are in doubt because they are based overseas.
This year's Super Rugby competition runs from February
through to August, with Meyer's first assignment sandwiched in
the middle as England visit South Africa for three tests in
June.
"Super Rugby is going to put pressure on. All of the
franchises want to win, I'm realistic enough to know that, so
it's a big challenge," Meyer told reporters. "But it's also the
first year that there are three tests in the middle of the
competition and there is no successful method to go back and see
what works.
"It's a fresh challenge and I would like to have a national
planning session. I'm on good terms with most of the franchise
coaches and I want to see if we can come to a win/win situation,
especially in terms of conditioning, which will require a big
step up.
"I also want to see if it's possible for me to go overseas
and speak to the players there. I've spoken to a lot of agents
to see who's available and who's not available, but we have some
quality players overseas.
"The conditioning of the players in the northern hemisphere
is one of my concerns. The Heineken Cup is a very tough
competition and a lot of the players are conditioned very well,
but they peak at different times and I have a few ideas I need
to discuss with them and the clubs, again to see if we can come
to a win/win situation."
Meyer stressed that it was also up to the players to show
mental toughness in the face of playing schedules that have
become more and more demanding.
"We need to rotate players better at Super Rugby level, but
I'm also a big believer in mental toughness and the more the
players hear and read about burnout, the more they believe it.
"We can't make excuses about conditioning, we need to plan
and manage our players better.
The former Bulls director of rugby said his other immediate
task was to study current rugby trends and make sure the
Springboks adapt to the changes in the game.
"I've studied a lot of rugby lately and the game changes
every six months with the new law interpretations. If you're not
adapting to those changes, you're going to be left behind," he
said.
"The one definite thing that has to change is our
conditioning. The guys are playing much more rugby and the game
is much quicker; most tests are lost in the last 10 minutes, so
you need athletic players."
