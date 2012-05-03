CAPE TOWN May 3 South Africa's three training
camps in preparation for England's tour next month have given
Heyneke Meyer plenty of confidence, the Springbok coach said on
Thursday.
The three-test tour which starts on June 9 in Durban will be
Meyer's first in charge of the Springboks and he will be pressed
for time to prepare as the majority of his squad will be
involved in Super Rugby until the week before the first test.
But Meyer, who held training camps with 104 players in which
he had one-on-one discussions with each player, said he was
pleased with the situation.
"To go into the series against England with the amount of
base work we've done, is something I didn't foresee and it gives
me a great deal of confidence for next month," Meyer said in a
statement.
"It was always going to be a big ask to start from scratch
with less than a week before we face the English, but these
camps helped a lot in allaying some of the concerns I've had,"
he added.
The South African Rugby Union also confirmed that Johann van
Graan (forwards), Ricardo Loubscher (backs) and John McFarland
(defence) would form part of Meyer's support staff. Basil Carzis
has been appointed as conditioning coach and Ian Schwartz will
be the team manager.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)