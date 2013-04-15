CAPE TOWN, April 15 South Africa have prepared harder than ever for a busy international season which includes consecutive home matches against Scotland, Italy and Samoa, coach Heyneke Meyer said on Monday.

The team have completed a two-day training camp in Cape Town and Meyer said he was now much more aware of the challenges ahead for the team than at the same stage last year when he first took over.

"This is the best I have ever prepared a team, we have had coaching camps and I have been all over the world studying teams," he told reporters.

"Over the last three or four months we have looked at everything, we have been through every single breakdown.

"We are in a much better place at this stage than last year. We have never prepared like this, it is now a matter of getting it through to the players.

"We have been sending stuff out to them already and I am excited to see the response from them."

The Springboks will take part in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship with Australia, Argentina and New Zealand and will then travel to Europe in November for matches against Wales, Scotland and France. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)