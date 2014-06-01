CAPE TOWN, June 1 Heyneke Meyer says experience will win South Africa the World Cup next year as he explained his reasoning behind the recall of a number of seasoned veterans for the internationals against Wales and Scotland later this month.

The Springbok coach named 2007 World Cup-winning locks Victor Matfield (37) and Bakkies Botha (34), hooker Schalk Brits (33), scrumhalf Fourie du Preez (32) and loose-forward Schalk Burger (31) in his squad for the three home tests, with one eye on the World Cup in England next year.

"I watched Toulon win the (French Top 14) final last night and saw the role experience played in their win," Meyer said at a news conference in Cape Town on Sunday.

"Most of the successful teams around the world have many experienced players. Some of them have been written off but some of them move on and become superstars."

Burger and Matfield have not played for South Africa since 2011, Brits since 2012, while Du Preez and Botha returned to the fold last season, along with centre Jaque Fourie, having missed two years of international rugby.

Fourie was not considered for this squad due to injury and Meyer admitted that Toulon flanker Juan Smith, who has not featured for the Boks since 2010, was also close to a recall but there was a concern over niggling injuries that have plagued him in recent weeks.

It raises the very real possibility that South Africa could take as many as 10 players from the side that started the 2007 World Cup final to England eight years later.

Meyer did call up seven uncapped players in a bloated 36-man selection for the tests against Wales on June 14 and 21, and Scotland on June 28, but says picking those aged over 30 will give the squad stability.

"The youth brings enthusiasm to the squad but we need a balance. Some of the players who have moved on have become superstars in another country after they were written off (in South Africa)."

The uncapped players are centre Damian de Allende, lock Lood de Jager, wing Cornal Hendricks, loose forward Teboho "Oupa" Mohoje, wing S'bura Sithole, prop Marcel van der Merwe and hooker Callie Visagie.

Captain Jean de Villiers is missing due to a knee injury.

The Boks are in Cape Town preparing for an exhibition game against a World XV assembled by former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett at Newlands on Saturday. (Editing by Josh Reich)