Nov 10 Heyneke Meyer can point with some satisfaction to the role played by his old hands after their experience got South Africa over the line in Saturday's bruising encounter with Wales in Cardiff.

Meyer has afforded opportunities to several young talents during almost two years at the helm but recalling scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, centre Jaque Fourie and lock Bakkies Botha in recent months suggests his squad for the 2015 World Cup will be a mix of youth and experience.

The backline that took to the field in the 24-15 win at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff was the same as that which lined up in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Australia, the last game for Meyer's predecessor Peter de Villiers.

With South Africa grimly holding onto a two-point lead going into the final quarter of the match on Saturday, it was a moment of brilliance between Du Preez and Fourie that not only sealed the win, but vindicated Meyer's decision to revert to the old guard.

"Jaque and Fourie won the game with that last try. You can't take away that magic and experience," Meyer old the post-match press conference.

"The great thing about these guys is that when they came back they were like little boys who wanted to play for their country, excited, they brought a new vibe and a great enthusiasm."

Meyer admitted this was no vintage Springbok performance but was pleased with the way his side were able to grind out the win in difficult conditions against the European champions.

"I thought it could have gone either way but I'm very happy we were very focused and disciplined, and showed the experience in the team by scoring three tries against a very good attacking side," he said.

"We used every single chance we got and scored some great tries. I didn't feel there was any panic in the side."

Meyer has already said that there will be changes for next Sunday's meeting with Scotland in Edinburgh.

Although he repeats the 'game-by-game' philosophy, victory against France in Paris is the next big target, a feat the current generation have yet to achieve despite boasting World Cup winners and southern hemisphere champions in their ranks.

"Scotland will be tough and France we haven't beaten (in France) in 16 years so every single game is tough. We take it game by game," he said.

"There is no resting at international level. We will manage the guys because it has been a long season." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)