DURBAN Jan 31 South Africa prop Tendai " Beast" Mtawarira has been ruled out of rugby for three to four months after breaking his ankle, his South African team the Sharks have confirmed.

The 26-year-old Mtawarira, who has played 32 tests for the Springboks, injured his right ankle during training on Friday.

Scans confirmed the severity of the injury which rules him out of at least the first eight matches of the upcoming Super Rugby season.

"Beast has an ankle fracture sustained in a training session when he went over after being tackled. His expected return to play is three to four months," Sharks team doctor Ewoudt van der Linde said in a statement.

The injury is not expected to affect Mtawarira's participation in the Springboks' first matches of the season, with South Africa hosting England in a three-test series in June.

"He'll probably be training in six weeks' time," Sharks coach John Plumtree said.

The 2012 Super Rugby season starts on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories