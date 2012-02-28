Feb 28 South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is being treated in hospital for a "not so serious" heart condition.

The 26-year-old Sharks man, who has played 32 tests for the Springboks, is being treated for heart palpitations.

"There is a family history and the condition is hereditary. But it is not so serious," the sport24 website quoted Sharks team doctor Ewoudt van der Linde as saying on Tuesday.

"It's nothing new and has happened many times in matches before. 'Beast' is used to it already."

Mtawarira, the Zimbabwe-born forward nicknamed the Beast, is also recovering from a fractured ankle that will keep him out of Super Rugby for three to four months.

"Beast has been struggling with the heart condition for quite some time and he is also recovering from his ankle injury, so we thought it would be the opportune time to send him to Cape Town for treatment," said Van der Linde.

"They have a new procedure where the heart is treated with lasers. We hope it will solve his problem. Beast is a vital player for the Sharks, but also for the Springboks.

"That is why we want him to recover as soon as possible so that he will be ready to be considered for the tests in June."

