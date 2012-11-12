JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira has been ruled out of the Springboks' British tour after he suffered a recurrence of mild heart palpitations, team management said on Monday.

Known as 'Beast', the Zimbabwe-born player was withdrawn from Saturday's Test against Ireland as a precautionary measure and went to a Dublin hospital on the same day.

Management said Mtawarira, who has 41 international caps, will return to South Africa on Monday with a replacement to be named in due course.

"We've consulted with Beast and his cardiologist in Durban and although it's safe for him to play, we decided it would be best for him to return home and rest," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said. "The player's welfare is the most important consideration at this stage."

The 27-year-old loosehead travelled with the rest of the Springbok squad to Edinburgh on Sunday ahead of this weekend's second match of their three-match tour.

"This condition is not life threatening, but needs to be managed properly which is why we thought it would be in Beast's best interest to return to South Africa," said team doctor Craig Roberts.

"He needs to have a repeat of the minor procedure he had in Cape Town earlier this year and it's important to notice that he is not at risk by playing with it, and his career is not in jeopardy." (Created by Thahir Asmal in Durban, editing by Alan Baldwin)