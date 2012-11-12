Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira has been ruled out of the Springboks' British tour after he suffered a recurrence of mild heart palpitations, team management said on Monday.
Known as 'Beast', the Zimbabwe-born player was withdrawn from Saturday's Test against Ireland as a precautionary measure and went to a Dublin hospital on the same day.
Management said Mtawarira, who has 41 international caps, will return to South Africa on Monday with a replacement to be named in due course.
"We've consulted with Beast and his cardiologist in Durban and although it's safe for him to play, we decided it would be best for him to return home and rest," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said. "The player's welfare is the most important consideration at this stage."
The 27-year-old loosehead travelled with the rest of the Springbok squad to Edinburgh on Sunday ahead of this weekend's second match of their three-match tour.
"This condition is not life threatening, but needs to be managed properly which is why we thought it would be in Beast's best interest to return to South Africa," said team doctor Craig Roberts.
"He needs to have a repeat of the minor procedure he had in Cape Town earlier this year and it's important to notice that he is not at risk by playing with it, and his career is not in jeopardy." (Created by Thahir Asmal in Durban, editing by Alan Baldwin)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.