CAPE TOWN, June 8 Prop Trevor Nyakane has been added to South Africa's squad for their upcoming tests against Wales and Scotland, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Nyakane, who plays Super Rugby for the Cheetahs, comes in after a poor performance from the front row in Saturday's 47-13 win over a World XV at Newlands in Cape Town.

Nyakane, who won three caps for South Africa last year, has not been a regular in Super Rugby this season but was seen by Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer as a player for the future.

"Trevor is a player who we identified last year already as someone who can play at the highest level," Meyer said.

"As the Cheetahs are on a break from Super Rugby at the moment, we want to use this opportunity to work with Trevor, keep him up to date with our playing structures and, most importantly, spend time on his conditioning and other aspects considering the Springbok ethos."

Lock Flip van der Merwe will miss the first test against Wales in Durban next Saturday after being given permission to attend his brother's wedding.

He will return for the second match in Nelspruit on June 21, with South Africa also meeting Scotland in Port Elizabeth on June 28. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)