By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG, June 15
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 England head into the
second test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday
aware they must find a way to combat the Springboks
ball-carriers if they are to keep the three-match series alive.
Stuart Lancaster's side were bullied into submission in the
second half of the first test in Durban last weekend, before
losing 22-17, and South Africa's forwards, led by flanker Willem
Alberts, were the main perpetrators as front-foot ball allowed
them to surge regularly deep into the opposition half.
England has retained the same forward pack that lost at
Kings Park but Lancaster is hopeful a shuffled backline will
provide more stability in defence and extra verve on attack.
"We need to be defensively strong and robust enough to deal
with their big ball-carriers coming around the corner and off
the back of the lineout," Lancaster said.
“"In the last five minutes of the (first) test, when we had
more ball, we did cause them some trouble and we'll be trying to
penetrate in wider channels."
Manu Tuilagi has shifted to inside centre, replacing the
injured Brad Barritt, with Jonathan Joseph set to make his first
test start in the number 13 jersey.
Both are aged just 21 but off-setting some of their
inexperience is the return of Toby Flood to flyhalf, in place of
Owen Farrell.
IMPROVED SIDE
The Springboks have made just one, injury-enforced change
with Pat Lambie replacing Zane Kirchner at fullback.
Captain Jean de Villiers warned his team would be an
improved side after the first match and another full week of
training together.
"“Last week, the main thing was to just win and there were a
lot of butterflies, including for me," De Villiers told
reporters.
"We weren't great last Saturday, there's a helluva lot to
improve, but this week things have happened more naturally.
"Last week we were a side with fantastic individuals but we
weren't a team yet. We're closer now."
De Villiers added Tuilagi commanded extra attention but
England would be better for having the experienced Flood, with
47 test caps to his name, at flyhalf.
“"Toby's experience counts for a lot. He has a good passing
game and he kicks well, so I think he'll make a big difference."
Ellis Park is widely regarded as one of the most daunting
venues in world rugby and with ground some 1,763 metres above
sea level, the conditions will undoubtedly suit South Africa's
much-vaunted kicking game.
"I imagine they'll use the same formula which was pretty
successful last week. We have to prepare for their kicking game
and put pressure on Morne Steyn," Lancaster said.
"When they got momentum in the second half, they had
tremendous ball-carries, so we need to defend better."
Teams:
South Africa: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jean de
Villiers, 12-Francois Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn,
9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Marcell
Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis,
2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira. Bench: 16-Adriaan
Strauss, 17-Werner Kruger, 18-Flip van der Merwe, 19-Keegan
Daniel, 20-Ruan Pienaar, 21-Wynand Olivier, 22-Bjorn Basson.
England: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Jonathan Joseph,
12-Manusamoa Tuilagi, 11-David Strettle, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Ben
Youngs, 8 Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff
Parling, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe
Marler. Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom
Palmer, 19-Thomas Waldrom, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Owen Farrell,
22-Alex Goode.
Referee - Alain Rolland (Ireland)
