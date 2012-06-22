By Jason Humphries
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 22 Having
already secured a series win against England, South Africa are
not about to drop their guard in the third and final test,
captain Jean de Villiers said on Friday.
"South Africa has been through some dark days when we
struggled to get a win," De Villiers told a news conference. "We
need to cherish the moments when we win and not take them for
granted.
"It's tough to win at test match level and if you can do it
three times against the same team, (it is) a special
achievement."
South Africa won the opening test 22-17 thanks to a dominant
second-half performance in Durban, before snuffing out an
England fight back to win the second 36-27 in Johannesburg.
England assistant coach Mike Catt said that he felt the
tourists were not far away from being able to pull off a victory
in South Africa, a feat they have not achieved since 2000.
"If you look at the past two tests, we've had 20-minute
spells where we have let ourselves down or the opposition have
really got on top of us," Catt said.
"We need to make sure that those 20-minute blocks don't
happen in the game. The players have had to learn very quickly
in an unforgiving environment.
"When the big green machine gets rolling it is very hard to
stop. We need to make sure that we don't put ourselves in those
situations again."
De Villiers said there was still room for improvement from
a Springbok team who have played only twice under coach Heyneke
Meyer.
"We conceded three tries last week and that is not good
enough in a test match," he said.
"We want to improve in that area. Our first phase can also
improve and, in the second half in Johannesburg, we put
ourselves in positions on attack to score more tries but we
didn't. We need to finish those opportunities off."
South Africa: 15-Gio Aplon, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jean de
Villiers (capt), 12-Wynand Olivier, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne
Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Jacques Potgieter,
6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie
du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Werner Kruger, 18-Flip
van der Merwe, 19-Ryan Kankowski, 20-Ruan Pienaar, 21-Elton
Jantjies, 22-Bjorn Basson.
England: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Jonathan Joseph,
12-Manu Tuilagi, 11-Ben Foden, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Danny Care,
8-Thomas Waldrom, 7-James Haskell, 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff
Parling, 4-Tom Palmer, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 1-Joe
Marler.
Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17- Paul Doran Jones, 18-Mouritz
Botha, 19-Phil Dowson, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Owen Farrell, 22-Brad
Barritt.
Referee: Steve Walsh (Australia)
(Editing by Toby Davis)