CAPE TOWN, Aug. 30 Hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle passed a fitness test on Friday to ensure his place on South Africa's Rugby Championship tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Ralepelle, who injured his back during a training session on the morning of the Springboks' 73-13 win over Argentina on Aug. 17, rejoined the squad at their training camp in Johannesburg this week after also sitting out the away victory over the Pumas on Saturday.

"Chiliboy stayed behind in South Africa to undergo rehabilitation while we went to Argentina and responded very well," South Africa team doctor Craig Roberts said in a South Africa Rugby Union statement.

"On Friday we progressed with his rehabilitation and he did some fitness and running on the field. We're happy with his progress."

Captain Jean de Villiers and winger Bjorn Basson have taken a limited part in training over the last two days but are expected leave for Brisbane with the rest of the squad on Saturday.

De Villiers has the flu while Basson was forced out of last weekend's 22-17 win over Argentina in Mendoza with a wrist injury. (Reporting by Nick Said,; Editing by Tom Bartlett)