CAPE TOWN, July 18 South Africa's Eastern Province has suspended club rugby matches this weekend after referees downed their whistles in protest at escalating abuse from the stands.

Match officials have complained at what they see as escalating verbal and physical harassment from spectators, which at times has left them having to be protected by players.

"We initially received a notification from the Referees Society that they were downing tools due to the ongoing harassment that their members were exposed to at club games," EPRU President Cheeky Watson told South Africa's Sport24.

"While we do not condone the method in which the referees dealt with the issue - as we have protocols in place to deal with such matters - following discussions held with representatives from the referees we have decided to cancel all games this coming weekend in sympathy with their concerns."

The Eastern Province was represented at Super Rugby level by the Southern Kings last year and will be again from 2016 onwards. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Rex Gowar)