UPDATE 2-Rugby-Te'o handed England start as Jones makes four changes
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 23 South Africa and England drew 14-14 (halftime 9-8) in the third and final test on Saturday.
Scorers:
South Africa - Try: JP Pietersen; Penalties: Morne Steyn (3)
England - Try: Danny Care; Penalties: Toby Flood, Owen Farrell (2) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
EDINBURGH, Feb 24 Players coming off the bench and delivering powerful performances will be vital for Scotland if they are to beat Wales for the first time in a decade in the Six Nations on Saturday, said coach Vern Cotter.
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby: