Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
NELSPRUIT, South Africa, June 21 South Africa beat Wales beat 31-30 (halftime 14-17) in the second test in Nelspruit to win the two-match series 2-0 on Saturday.
Scorers:
South Africa - Tries: Penalty try (2), Cornall Hendricks, Willie le Roux; Conversions: Morne Steyn (4); Penalty: Steyn
Wales - Tries: Jamie Roberts, Alex Cuthbert, Ken Owens; Conversions: Dan Biggar (3); Penalties: Biggar (3)
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.