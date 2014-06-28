PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 28 South Africa beat Scotland 55-6 (halftime 19-6) in a one-off test on Saturday.
Scorers:
South Africa - Tries: Marcell Coetzee (2), Lwazi Mvovo (2), Lood de Jager (2), Willie le Roux, JP Pietersen; Conversions: Handre Pollard (5), Marnitz Boshoff; Penalty: Pollard
Scotland - Penalties: Duncan Weir (2)