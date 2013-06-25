CAPE TOWN, June 25 South African Super Rugby franchise the Sharks have confirmed the departure of head coach John Plumtree with immediate effect, six weeks before his scheduled exit.

It was announced on June 14 that the New Zealand-born coach would end his 10-year association with the franchise at the end of the current season, but after meeting officials on Tuesday the parties amicably chose to end their association, a statement from the Sharks said.

The Durban-based side made no mention of who would be in charge of the team for Saturday's home fixture with New Zealand's Blues and officials were unavailable for comment.

Newly-appointed Director of Rugby Brendan Venter is favourite to lead the side in the final three matches of the campaign. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)