B y Ken Borland

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 The intense build-up and huge public expectation have given defending champions South Africa tremendous energy as they head to the World Cup, captain John Smit said on Thursday.

The Springboks, hoping to become the first team to retain rugby's premier title, will fly out of Johannesburg later in the day after a public farewell in the tourist centre of Sandton that is expected to attract 100,000 fans.

South Africa, who beat England in the final four years ago in France, overcame this year's World Cup hosts New Zealand 18-5 in the Tri-Nations last month to boost players' confidence and fans' hopes ahead of the tournament starting on Sept. 9.

"There are similarities to 2007 in terms of preparation, but there's far greater expectation this time. In 2007, we hoped we'd do well, but this time the country really needs us to do well," Smit told a news conference.

"That expectation doesn't cage us though, it empowers us."

The 2007 World Cup-winning captain said the team had stepped up their training since the Aug. 20 victory over New Zealand in Port Elizabeth, while public support had also grown over that same time.

"The last two weeks have been incredible and have provided unbelievable energy for the squad," the 33-year-old said.

"It's amazing to think there'll be close to 100,000 people to send us off this afternoon and the harder we work, the more the excitement seems to build. As a squad, we would like to just say 'thank you' for the energy we've received from outside.

"We've had a massive week-and-a-half of really hard training, it was time to put the hammer down, and when the players slump in their seats in the aeroplane tonight, I think they'll all be relieved that there's nobody to chase us around a field for the next 36 hours."

Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said he was happy the South African public were getting behind his team.

"There has been a lot of negativity about the Springboks, but for the last two weeks, that has changed and it's what the team needed," he said.

"Before, they were going over to New Zealand to satisfy themselves, but now they're going over to satisfy themselves, the rest of the team and the whole country too.

"They like the responsibility and I ask the public to support us, but don't be soft on us, be hard on us. That pushes us to the edge and brings out the best in the players."

