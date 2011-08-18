PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Africa suffered a blow to their rugby World Cup hopes on Thursday when flanker Juan Smith was ruled out after failing to recover from an Achilles tendon injury.

Smith, a part of the Springboks' 2007 World Cup winning side with 69 tests under his belt, would be sorely missed at the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 rugby showpiece, said coach Peter de Villiers.

"Juan had been in a race against time to be fit and we were keen to give him every opportunity to prove himself available," De Villiers said in a South African Rugby Union statement.

"He is understandably very disappointed -- as are we -- but he has made the right decision. A fully fit Juan Smith would have been an enormous asset to our campaign and this is a major disappointment.

"But it was obvious that he was still some way from full fitness and his decision confirms the advice of our medical team. Out of respect for a great Springbok, we wanted to leave the door open until the last moment for him."

Smith was injured playing for the Cheetahs in a Super rugby game in February and the 30-year-old said his recovery had not been as quick as he had hoped.

"I've worked very hard to get back on the training field but I'm still some way from full fitness and have been training with quite a lot of pain. I'd been trying to tell myself that I'd come right but that wasn't going to happen.

"This is a huge blow to me. The rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of any player's career and I was looking forward to our attempt to become the first team to win the title in successive tournaments," Smith said in the statement. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

