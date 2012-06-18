PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 18 Uncapped
fullback Joe Pietersen has been added to the Springbok squad
ahead of the third test against England, the South African Rugby
Union (SARU) announced on Monday.
The 28-year-old Pietersen, who plies his trade with South
African Super Rugby franchise the Stormers, has been added to
the squad as cover for Patrick Lambie, who suffered an ankle
injury in the Springboks 36-27 victory over England in the
second test in Johannesburg.
The hosts, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the
three-test series, are already without Zane Kirchner, who played
fullback in the first test before being ruled out of the series
with a knee injury, while centre Frans Steyn will miss the third
test as he will be getting married.
Fullback Lambie and flank Willem Alberts, who injured knee
ligaments in the second test, have not been ruled out of
Saturday's third test and a final decision on their availability
will be made on Wednesday.
“"Joe has always been part of our plans and also attended
our final planning camp in Durban shortly before the England
series started," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a
statement.
"“Injuries are part of the game and something you can't plan
for, but we always knew Frans was not going to be available for
this test. Joe knows our systems and game plans and I'm sure he
will slot in easily."
England's tour of South Africa concludes with the third test
in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
