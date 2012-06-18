PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 18 Uncapped fullback Joe Pietersen has been added to the Springbok squad ahead of the third test against England, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old Pietersen, who plies his trade with South African Super Rugby franchise the Stormers, has been added to the squad as cover for Patrick Lambie, who suffered an ankle injury in the Springboks 36-27 victory over England in the second test in Johannesburg.

The hosts, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series, are already without Zane Kirchner, who played fullback in the first test before being ruled out of the series with a knee injury, while centre Frans Steyn will miss the third test as he will be getting married.

Fullback Lambie and flank Willem Alberts, who injured knee ligaments in the second test, have not been ruled out of Saturday's third test and a final decision on their availability will be made on Wednesday.

“"Joe has always been part of our plans and also attended our final planning camp in Durban shortly before the England series started," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said in a statement.

"“Injuries are part of the game and something you can't plan for, but we always knew Frans was not going to be available for this test. Joe knows our systems and game plans and I'm sure he will slot in easily."

England's tour of South Africa concludes with the third test in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Pritha Sarkar)