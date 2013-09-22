Rugby-Six Nations Championship England v Scotland summary
March 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between England and Scotland on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 61 Scotland 21 Half Time: 30-7 Scorers: England : Tries: Jonathan Joseph (3, 25, 43),Anthony Watson (35),Billy Vunipola (57),Danny Care (72, 84) Conversions: Owen Farrell (4, 25, 37, 44, 58, 73, 85) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (7, 15, 32, 47) Scotland : Tries: Gordon Reid (29),Huw Jones (50