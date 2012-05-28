DURBAN May 28 Francois Steyn, the Springbok
utility back, has signed a three-year contract with the Sharks,
the South African franchise said on Monday.
The 25-year-old Steyn, who has played at flyhalf, fullback,
centre and wing in accumulating 47 test caps, has spent the last
two-and-a-half years with French club Racing Metro 92.
But he will officially join up with the Durban-based Sharks
from July 1 as he resumes his career with the team for whom he
made his professional debut in 2006.
Steyn, who made his South Africa but aged 19, will be
available for the three-test home series against England which
starts on June 2 in Durban.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)