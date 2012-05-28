DURBAN May 28 Francois Steyn, the Springbok utility back, has signed a three-year contract with the Sharks, the South African franchise said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Steyn, who has played at flyhalf, fullback, centre and wing in accumulating 47 test caps, has spent the last two-and-a-half years with French club Racing Metro 92.

But he will officially join up with the Durban-based Sharks from July 1 as he resumes his career with the team for whom he made his professional debut in 2006.

Steyn, who made his South Africa but aged 19, will be available for the three-test home series against England which starts on June 2 in Durban.

